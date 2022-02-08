OTTAWA - Veteran American running back Williams is back with the Ottawa Redblacks.
Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke a streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Powell, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
