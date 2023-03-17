LONDON (AP) — Patrick Vieira was fired by Crystal Palace on Friday with the team having been dragged into the Premier League’s relegation fight.
Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but is only five points from last-place Southampton.
The team has lost three straight league games and has no wins in any competition in 2023. Vieira, the former Arsenal midfielder, was in the role for 20 months.
