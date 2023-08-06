EAGAN, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings have added Canadian wide-receiver N'Keal Harry to their 90-man NFL roster.
Harry, 25, previously spent three seasons with the New England Patriots with 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets.
He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 for a seventh round draft pick.
During his time with the Bears, he had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown on nine targets with the Bears.
Harry was born in Toronto, Ont. before he moved first to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines followed by Phoenix, Ariz.
He played for Arizona State from 2016-18 racking up 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.
