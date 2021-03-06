CALGARY - It was a triumphant return to the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier for Wayne Middaugh.
With Glenn Howard ailing, Middaugh led Howard's Wildcard 3 team to a 9-5 win over Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories in the opening game of the tournament for both rinks Saturday.
Middaugh originally joined Howard's rink last month as a fifth but was forced into action after Howard suffered broken ribs in a snowmobile accident.
A broken leg derailed Middaugh’s competitive playing career in January 2016 when he was Howard’s vice at the time.
Middaugh was on crutches at the Brier that season to help the team from the coaching bench.
Middaugh last actively played in the Brier in 2013.
A Canadian Curling Hall of Famer, Middaugh has won Brier and world gold medals at three different positions.
He and Howard won a world title together in 2012 with a different lineup.
On Saturday, the Wildcard 3 team cemented its win with three in the ninth end.
In other action, New Brunswick's James Grattan defeated Mike McEwen (Wildcard 1) 6-3, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs got past Yukon's Dustin Mikkelsen 11-3 in eight ends and Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson edged Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 5-4.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.
