LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - The first World Cup men's downhill of the season was cancelled Friday in Lake Louise, Alta., because of heavy snow reducing visibility on the mountain.
Super-G races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the resort in Banff National Park.
Weather also hampered men's races at the resort in 2021, when a three-race program was reduced to a single downhill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.
