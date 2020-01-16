Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 4 Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Charlotte 5, Hershey 4
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 6, Hartford 5
Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4
Manitoba 3, Belleville 2
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2
Texas 5, WB/Scranton 2
San Jose 7, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, Stockton 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana 104, Minnesota 99
Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115, Washington 106
Denver 100, Charlotte 86
Portland 117, Houston 107
Dallas 127, Sacramento 123
Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
---
