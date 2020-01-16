Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 4 Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2

Texas 5, WB/Scranton 2

San Jose 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana 104, Minnesota 99

Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115, Washington 106

Denver 100, Charlotte 86

Portland 117, Houston 107

Dallas 127, Sacramento 123

Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118

---

