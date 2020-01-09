Wednesday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Utica 3, Belleville 2

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 9, Ontario 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

---

