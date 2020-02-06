Wednesday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 5 Toronto 3
Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
---
AHL
Syracuse 3 Bridgeport 2
Hartford 7 Springfield 4
Laval 5 Utica 4
Rochester 4 Cleveland 2
WB/Scranton 2 Binghamton 1
Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1
Iowa 4 San Antonio 0
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 2
San Diego 4 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Detroit 116 Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 129 Golden State 88
Toronto 119 Indiana 118
Boston 116 Orlando 100
Atlanta 127 Minnesota 120
Oklahoma City 109 Cleveland 103
Memphis 121 Dallas 107
Denver 98 Utah 95
L.A. Clippers 128 Miami 111
---
