Wednesday's Games

NHL

Colorado 3 Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 2 Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3 Edmonton 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Cleveland 3

Laval 4 Belleville 1

Providence 6 WB/Scranton 2

Utica 3 Rochester 2

Rockford 3 Texas 2

San Antonio 5 Milwaukee 4

Tucson 4 San Diego 1

Ontario 4 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 108 Philadelphia 94

Charlotte 107 New York 101

Washington 110 Brooklyn 106

Orlando 130 Atlanta 120

Minnesota 129 Miami 126

Houston 140 Memphis 112

Dallas 109 San Antonio 103

L.A. Clippers 102 Phoenix 92

Boston 114 Utah 103

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you