Wednesday's Games
NHL
Colorado 3 Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 0
Ottawa 5 Edmonton 2
Washington 3 Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
San Antonio 5 Iowa 1
Charlotte 5 Syracuse 1
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 2
Laval 3 Cleveland 2
Rochester 4 Toronto 0
Springfield 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Tucson 2 Colorado 1
Ontario 3 Stockton 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 106 Golden State 91
Milwaukee 127 Detroit 103
Orlando 128 Phoenix 114
Boston 112 Miami 93
Brooklyn 130 Atlanta 118
Chicago 106 Memphis 99
Indiana 107 Oklahoma City 100
Dallas 121 Minnesota 114
L.A. Lakers 121 Utah 96
Portland 127 Sacramento 116
---
