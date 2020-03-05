Wednesday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 5 Washington 2

Calgary 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (OT)

Arizona 4 Vancouver 2

---

AHL

Belleville 8 Toronto 4

Utica 3 Rochester 1

Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

San Jose 5 Iowa 1

---

NBA

Milwaukee 119 Indiana 100

Oklahoma City 114 Detroit 107

Boston 112 Cleveland 106

Memphis 118 Brooklyn 79

Utah 112 New York 104

Miami 116 Orlando 113

Minnesota 115 Chicago 108

Dallas 127 New Orleans 123 (OT)

Portland 125 Washington 104

---

MLB pre-season

Miami (ss) 2 Houston 1

Detroit 13 Boston 9

Baltimore 5 Miami (ss) 3

Philadelphia (ss) 9 Pittsburgh (ss) 7

Tampa Bay 9 Toronto 5

Atlanta 9 Pittsburgh (ss) 7

N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 1

Texas 7 Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 9 San Diego 7

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 0

Cleveland 6 Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia (ss) 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 0

---

