Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 0

Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 3

Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 7

National League

Cincinnati 12 Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 7 San Diego 6

Interleague

Colorado 5 Oakland 1

Texas 7 Arizona 4

Washington 4 Toronto 0 (10 innings)

Atlanta 7 Tampa Bay 4

Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3 St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4 Houston 2 (13 innings)

NHL Exhibition

At Toronto

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 0

Washington 3 Carolina 2

New York Islanders 2 New York Rangers 1

At Edmonton

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2

Chicago 4 St. Louis 0

Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1

