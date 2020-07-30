Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 0
Detroit 5 Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 3
Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 7
National League
Cincinnati 12 Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 7 San Diego 6
Interleague
Colorado 5 Oakland 1
Texas 7 Arizona 4
Washington 4 Toronto 0 (10 innings)
Atlanta 7 Tampa Bay 4
Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3 St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4 Houston 2 (13 innings)
---
NHL Exhibition
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 0
Washington 3 Carolina 2
New York Islanders 2 New York Rangers 1
At Edmonton
Colorado 3 Minnesota 2
Chicago 4 St. Louis 0
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.