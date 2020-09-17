Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Kansas City 4 Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13 Toronto 2

Texas 1 Houston 0

Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2 (1st game)

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0 (2nd game)

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

Interleague

Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2 (10 innings)

Oakland 3 Colorado 1

Baltimore 5 Atlanta 1

Miami 8 Boston 4

Chicago Cubs 3 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)

Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9 Seattle 3

MLS

FC Dallas 4 Colorado 1

Vancouver 3 Montreal 1

Portland 1 San Jose 1

