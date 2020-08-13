Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
At Toronto
Boston 4 Carolina 3 (2OT)
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Washington 2
(Islanders lead series 1-0)
Philadelphia 2 Montreal 1
(Flyers lead series 1-0)
At Edmonton
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 2
(Canucks lead series 1-0)
Colorado 3 Arizona 0
(Avalanche lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 5
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5
Texas 7 Seattle 4
National League
Arizona 13 Colorado 7
N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 0
Interleague
Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 4
Houston 5 San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6 Atlanta 3
Miami 14 Toronto 11 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12 Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 4
---
NBA
Indiana 108 Houston 104
Toronto 125 Philadelphia 121
Oklahoma City 116 Miami 115
L.A. Clippers 124 Denver 111
---
MLS
Nashville 1 Dallas 0
---
