Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

At Toronto

Boston 4 Carolina 3 (2OT)

(Bruins lead series 1-0)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Washington 2

(Islanders lead series 1-0)

Philadelphia 2 Montreal 1

(Flyers lead series 1-0)

At Edmonton

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 2

(Canucks lead series 1-0)

Colorado 3 Arizona 0

(Avalanche lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 5

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5

Texas 7 Seattle 4

National League

Arizona 13 Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 0

Interleague

Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 4

Houston 5 San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6 Atlanta 3

Miami 14 Toronto 11 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12 Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 4

---

NBA

Indiana 108 Houston 104

Toronto 125 Philadelphia 121

Oklahoma City 116 Miami 115

L.A. Clippers 124 Denver 111

---

MLS

Nashville 1 Dallas 0

---

