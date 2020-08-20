Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

(Lightning win series 4-1)

Boston 2 Carolina 1

(Bruins wins series 4-1)

Montreal 5 Philadelphia 3

(Flyers lead series 3-2)

At Edmonton

Colorado 7 Arizona 1

(Avalanche win series 4-1)

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3

(Canucks lead series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Toronto 104 Brooklyn 99

(Raptors lead series 2-0)

Boston 128 Philadelphia 101

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Utah 124 Denver 105

(Series tied 1-1)

Dallas 127 L.A. Clippers 114

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3

National League

St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 3 (1st game)

Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

Interleague

Boston 6 Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4 Cincinnati 0 (1st game)

Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 0 (2nd game)

Milwaukee 9 Minnesota 3

Houston 13 Colorado 6

San Diego 6 Texas 3 (10 innings)

Oakland 4 Arizona 1

San Francisco 7 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you