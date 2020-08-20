Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 4 (OT)
(Lightning win series 4-1)
Boston 2 Carolina 1
(Bruins wins series 4-1)
Montreal 5 Philadelphia 3
(Flyers lead series 3-2)
At Edmonton
Colorado 7 Arizona 1
(Avalanche win series 4-1)
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3
(Canucks lead series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Toronto 104 Brooklyn 99
(Raptors lead series 2-0)
Boston 128 Philadelphia 101
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Utah 124 Denver 105
(Series tied 1-1)
Dallas 127 L.A. Clippers 114
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
National League
St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 3 (1st game)
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3
Interleague
Boston 6 Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 4 Cincinnati 0 (1st game)
Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 0 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 9 Minnesota 3
Houston 13 Colorado 6
San Diego 6 Texas 3 (10 innings)
Oakland 4 Arizona 1
San Francisco 7 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
