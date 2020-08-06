Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five series)

Arizona 4 Nashville 1

(Coyotes lead series 2-1)

Chicago 4 Edmonton 3

(Blackhawks lead series 2-1)

Round Robin

Colorado 4 Dallas 0

At Toronto

Qualifying Round (Best-of-fve series)

Florida Panthers 3 New York Islanders 2

(Islanders lead series 2-1)

Pittsburgh vs. Montreal

Montreal Canadiens 4 Pittsburgh Penguins 3

(Canadiens lead series 2-1)

Round Robin

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

---

MLB

American League

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 0

Oakland 6 Texas 4

Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 6

National League

N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 1

San Francisco 4 Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 6

Interleague

Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Yankees 7 (1st game)

Miami 1 Baltimore 0 (1st game)

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1 (2nd game)

Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2 Atlanta 1

Miami 2 Baltimore 1 7 (2nd game)

Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 1

Arizona 14 Houston 7

---

NBA

Utah 124 Memphis 115

Denver 132 San Antonio 126

Philadelphia 107 Washington 98

Oklahoma City 105 L.A. Lakers 86

Toronto 109 Orlando 99

Boston 149 Brooklyn 115

---

MLS

Semifinals

Portland 2 Philadelphia 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you