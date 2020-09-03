Wednesday's Games
NHL
Western Conference Semifinal
Colorado 4 Dallas 1
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA
Miami 116 Milwaukee 114
(Heat lead series 2-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinal
Houston 104 Oklahoma City 102
(Rockets win series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0
Houston 2 Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Colorado 9 San Francisco 6
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3 Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 9 Baltimore 4
Toronto 2 Miami 1
Atlanta 7 Boston 5
Milwaukee 8 Detroit 5
San Diego 11 L.A. Angels 4
---
MLS
Miami 0 Atlanta 0
Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0
Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 1 New York 0
Houston 3 Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2 New England 0
Orlando City 1 Nashville 1
FC Dallas 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 2
LA Galaxy 3 Portland 2
Los Angeles FC 5 San Jose 1
---
