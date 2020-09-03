Wednesday's Games

NHL

Western Conference Semifinal

Colorado 4 Dallas 1

(Series tied 3-3)

---

NBA

Miami 116 Milwaukee 114

(Heat lead series 2-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Houston 104 Oklahoma City 102

(Rockets win series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0

Houston 2 Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Colorado 9 San Francisco 6

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3 Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 9 Baltimore 4

Toronto 2 Miami 1

Atlanta 7 Boston 5

Milwaukee 8 Detroit 5

San Diego 11 L.A. Angels 4

---

MLS

Miami 0 Atlanta 0

Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0

Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 1 New York 0

Houston 3 Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2 New England 0

Orlando City 1 Nashville 1

FC Dallas 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 2

LA Galaxy 3 Portland 2

Los Angeles FC 5 San Jose 1

---

