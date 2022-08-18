Wednesday's Scoreboard

WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

At Edmonton

Quarterfinals

Canada 6 Switzerland 3

Finland 5 Germany 2

Sweden 2 Latvia 1

Czechia 4 United States 2

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 6 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0

Seattle 11 L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings)

Cleveland 8 Detroit 4

Oakland 7 Texas 2

Houston 3 Chicago White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 2

San Diego 10 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 9 Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3 San Francisco 2

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 8 Pittsburgh 3

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Colorado 1

New England 2 Toronto FC 2

New York Red Bulls 2 Atlanta 1

Charlotte FC 3 New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 1 Philadelphia 0

--

