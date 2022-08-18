Wednesday's Scoreboard
WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
Quarterfinals
Canada 6 Switzerland 3
Finland 5 Germany 2
Sweden 2 Latvia 1
Czechia 4 United States 2
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 6 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0
Seattle 11 L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings)
Cleveland 8 Detroit 4
Oakland 7 Texas 2
Houston 3 Chicago White Sox 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 2
San Diego 10 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 9 Atlanta 7
St. Louis 5 Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 1
Arizona 3 San Francisco 2
INTERLEAGUE
Boston 8 Pittsburgh 3
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Colorado 1
New England 2 Toronto FC 2
New York Red Bulls 2 Atlanta 1
Charlotte FC 3 New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 1 Philadelphia 0
--
