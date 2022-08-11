Wednesday's Scoreboard
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Canada 5 Latvia 2
Sweden 3 Switzerland 2
Germany 4 Austria 2
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 4 (12 innings)
Seattle 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto at Baltimore (postponed)
Cleveland 3 Detroit 2
Kansas City 8 Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 8 Houston 4 (10 innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets 10 Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 4 Washington 2
San Diego 13 San Francisco 7
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3
St. Louis 9 Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 4
INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 4 Tampa Bay 3 (10 innings)
Atlanta 8 Boston 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Minnesota 5
---
MLS
MLS All-Stars 2 Liga MX All-Stars 1
