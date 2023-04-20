Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 2
(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)
Carolina 4 NY Islanders 3 (OT)
(Hurricanes lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
Florida 6 Boston 3
(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)
Dallas 7 Minnesota 3
(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
(Best-of-three series)
Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 0
Utica 4 Laval 0
Hartford 6 Springfield 1
Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Playoffs
Memphis 103 L.A. Lakers 93
(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)
Milwaukee 138 Miami 122
(Best-of-seven series is tied 1-1)
Denver 122 Minnesota 113
(Nuggets lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Tampa Bay 8 Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5 Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 12 Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5 Seattle 3
Baltimore 4 Washington 0
American League
Houston 8 Toronto 1
Cleveland 3 Detroit 2
Texas 12 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)
Minnesota 10 Boston 4
National League
San Francisco 5 Miami 2
St. Louis 14 Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Pittsburgh 14 Colorado 3
San Diego 1 Atlanta 0
---
