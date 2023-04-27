Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)

(Bruins lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

Seattle 3 Colorado 2

(Kraken lead best-of-seven series tied 3-2)

---

NBA

Playoffs

New York 106 Cleveland 95

(Knicks win best-of-seven series 4-1)

Memphis 116 L.A. Lakers 99

(Lakers lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

Miami 128 Milwaukee 126 (OT)

(Heat win best-of-seven series 4-1)

Golden State 123 Sacramento 116

(Warriors lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2

(Wranglers lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Coachella Valley 6 Colorado 2

(Firebirds lead best-of-five series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati 5 Texas 3

Cleveland 4 Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6 Detroit 2

Arizona 2 Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6 Seattle 5

American League

Toronto 8 Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12 Minnesota 6

Houston 1 Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 11 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 8 L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6 Miami 4

San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7 St. Louis 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.