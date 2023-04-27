Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)
(Bruins lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
Seattle 3 Colorado 2
(Kraken lead best-of-seven series tied 3-2)
---
NBA
Playoffs
New York 106 Cleveland 95
(Knicks win best-of-seven series 4-1)
Memphis 116 L.A. Lakers 99
(Lakers lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
Miami 128 Milwaukee 126 (OT)
(Heat win best-of-seven series 4-1)
Golden State 123 Sacramento 116
(Warriors lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2
(Wranglers lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Coachella Valley 6 Colorado 2
(Firebirds lead best-of-five series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Cincinnati 5 Texas 3
Cleveland 4 Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6 Detroit 2
Arizona 2 Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6 Seattle 5
American League
Toronto 8 Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 12 Minnesota 6
Houston 1 Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 11 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 6 Miami 4
San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 7 St. Louis 3
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.