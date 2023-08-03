Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Preliminary Round
South Africa 3, Italy 2
Swede 2, Argentina 0
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
France 6, Panama 3
---
MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP
Round of 32
Inter Miami 3, Orlando City 1
Dallas 2, Matzatlan 1
Houston 0, Pachuca 0 (Hou 5-3 on penalties)
LAFC 7, Juarez 1
---
MLB
American League
Houston 3, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 11, Colorado 1
Miami 9, Philadelphia 8
Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
Interleague
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
---
MLB
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
---
CFL
BC at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
---
MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP
Atlas at New England, 8 p.m.
NY Red Bulls at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul, Round of 32, Frisco, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
León at Real Salt Lake, Round of 32, Salt Lake City, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at DC United, 8 p.m.
Pumas at Queretaro, 7 p.m.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
