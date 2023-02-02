Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Boston 5 Toronto 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 1

---

AHL

Abbotsford 6 San Diego 1

Providence 4 Hartford 2

Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 2

Springfield 3 WB/Scranton 2

Iowa 5 Texas 3

---

NBA

Utah 131 Toronto 128

Philadelphia 105 Orlando 94

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Portland 122 Memphis 112

Boston 139 Brooklyn 96

Minnesota 119 Golden State 114 (OT)

Houston 112 Oklahoma City 106

Sacramento 119 San Antonio 109

Atlanta 132 Phoenix 100

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you