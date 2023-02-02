Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Boston 5 Toronto 2
Carolina 5 Buffalo 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 6 San Diego 1
Providence 4 Hartford 2
Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 2
Springfield 3 WB/Scranton 2
Iowa 5 Texas 3
---
NBA
Utah 131 Toronto 128
Philadelphia 105 Orlando 94
Washington at Detroit, ppd
Portland 122 Memphis 112
Boston 139 Brooklyn 96
Minnesota 119 Golden State 114 (OT)
Houston 112 Oklahoma City 106
Sacramento 119 San Antonio 109
Atlanta 132 Phoenix 100
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.