Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Columbus 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Ottawa 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Seattle 6 Vancouver 1

Carolina 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Belleville 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Ontario 3 Calgary 2 (OT)

Toronto 3 Abbotsford 2

Henderson 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

Bridgeport 6 Hartford 2

Charlotte 4 Utica 0

Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 3 WB/Scranton 2

Tucson 4 Chicago 1

San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Toronto 113 Sacramento 95

Golden State 122 Memphis 120

L.A. Lakers 113 San Antonio 104

Orlando 126 Indiana 120

Philadelphia 137 Brooklyn 133

Atlanta 137 Oklahoma City 132

Milwaukee 107 Denver 99

Minnesota 111 New Orleans 102

Washington 108 Houston 103

Portland 134 Utah 124

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you