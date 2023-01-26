Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Columbus 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Ottawa 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Seattle 6 Vancouver 1
Carolina 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Belleville 2 Laval 1 (OT)
Ontario 3 Calgary 2 (OT)
Toronto 3 Abbotsford 2
Henderson 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
Bridgeport 6 Hartford 2
Charlotte 4 Utica 0
Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 3 WB/Scranton 2
Tucson 4 Chicago 1
San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Toronto 113 Sacramento 95
Golden State 122 Memphis 120
L.A. Lakers 113 San Antonio 104
Orlando 126 Indiana 120
Philadelphia 137 Brooklyn 133
Atlanta 137 Oklahoma City 132
Milwaukee 107 Denver 99
Minnesota 111 New Orleans 102
Washington 108 Houston 103
Portland 134 Utah 124
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.