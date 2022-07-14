Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1
Texas 5 Oakland 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 3
San Francisco 4 Arizona 3
Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 6
Colorado 10 San Diego 6
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 8 Philadelphia 2
Seattle 6 Washington 4, 1st game
Seattle 2 Washington 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7 Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 7 Houston 1
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Chicago 2 Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 2 Cincinnati 2, tie
Atlanta 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Columbus 2 D.C. United 2, tie
Philadelphia 2 Miami 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 1 Seattle 0
Orlando City 1 Colorado 1, tie
New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 0
San Jose 3 LA Galaxy 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
