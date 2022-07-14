Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 1

Texas 5 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 3

San Francisco 4 Arizona 3

Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 6

Colorado 10 San Diego 6

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 8 Philadelphia 2

Seattle 6 Washington 4, 1st game

Seattle 2 Washington 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 7 Houston 1

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Chicago 2 Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2 Cincinnati 2, tie

Atlanta 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Columbus 2 D.C. United 2, tie

Philadelphia 2 Miami 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 1 Seattle 0

Orlando City 1 Colorado 1, tie

New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 0

San Jose 3 LA Galaxy 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.