Wednesday's Games

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

At Perth, Australia

Canada 2 Ireland 1

At Dunedin, N.Z.

Japan 2 Costa Rica 0

At Auckland, N.Z.

Spain 5 Zambia 0

At Wellington, N.Z.

United States 1, Netherlands 1

---

MLB

Interleague

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

American League

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6) PPD

Texas 13, Houston 5

National League

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

---

MLS/LIGA MX Leagues Cup

D.C. United 1, Montreal 0

New York City 5, Toronto 0

Philadelphia 5, Queretaro 1

Monterrey 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Leon 1, LA Galaxy 0

Tigres UANL 2, Portland 1

---

