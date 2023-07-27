Wednesday's Games
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Perth, Australia
Canada 2 Ireland 1
At Dunedin, N.Z.
Japan 2 Costa Rica 0
At Auckland, N.Z.
Spain 5 Zambia 0
At Wellington, N.Z.
United States 1, Netherlands 1
---
MLB
Interleague
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7
San Francisco 8, Oakland 3
American League
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 8, Minnesota 7
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6) PPD
Texas 13, Houston 5
National League
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 11, Arizona 7
Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2
---
MLS/LIGA MX Leagues Cup
D.C. United 1, Montreal 0
New York City 5, Toronto 0
Philadelphia 5, Queretaro 1
Monterrey 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Leon 1, LA Galaxy 0
Tigres UANL 2, Portland 1
---
