Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), PPD
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
National League
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
Interleague
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
---
MLS
Charlotte 1, New York City FC 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.