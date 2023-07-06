Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), PPD

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

National League

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Interleague

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

---

MLS

Charlotte 1, New York City FC 1

---

