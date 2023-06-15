Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Baltimore 1

Texas 6 L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 6 Oakland 3

National League

San Francisco 8 St. Louis 5 (10)

Chicago Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 4 Arizona 3 (10)

Interleague

Atlanta 10 Detroit 7

Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 6 Detroit 5

Cincinnati 7 Kansas City 4

Boston 6 Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10)

Houston 5 Washington 4

San Diego 5 Cleveland 0

Miami 4 Seattle 1

Chicago White Sox 8 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

MLS

Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you