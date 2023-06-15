Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Baltimore 1
Texas 6 L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 6 Oakland 3
National League
San Francisco 8 St. Louis 5 (10)
Chicago Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 4 Arizona 3 (10)
Interleague
Atlanta 10 Detroit 7
Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 6 Detroit 5
Cincinnati 7 Kansas City 4
Boston 6 Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10)
Houston 5 Washington 4
San Diego 5 Cleveland 0
Miami 4 Seattle 1
Chicago White Sox 8 L.A. Dodgers 4
MLS
Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 0
