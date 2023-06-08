Wednesday's Scoreboard

NBA Final

Denver 109 Miami 94

(Denver leads best-of-seven series tied 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Houston 2

Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

National League

Arizona 6 Washington 2

Cincinnati 8 L.A. Dodgers 6

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 5

San Francisco 5 Colorado 4

Interleague

Oakland 9 Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10 Seattle 3

Miami 6 Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 10 Baltimore 2

St. Louis 1 Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Final

Vancouver 2 Montreal 1

---

MLS

Atlanta 0 Los Angeles FC 0

FC Dallas 2 St. Louis City 0

---

