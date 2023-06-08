Wednesday's Scoreboard
NBA Final
Denver 109 Miami 94
(Denver leads best-of-seven series tied 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Houston 2
Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
National League
Arizona 6 Washington 2
Cincinnati 8 L.A. Dodgers 6
Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 5
San Francisco 5 Colorado 4
Interleague
Oakland 9 Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10 Seattle 3
Miami 6 Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 10 Baltimore 2
St. Louis 1 Texas 0
L.A. Angels 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Final
Vancouver 2 Montreal 1
---
MLS
Atlanta 0 Los Angeles FC 0
FC Dallas 2 St. Louis City 0
---
