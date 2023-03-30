Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 2 Washington 1 (SO)
Minnesota 4 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Hershey 3 Toronto 1
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Springfield 7, Charlotte 4
Cleveland 3, Rochester 2
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Henderson 3 Calgary 5
Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 2
Tucson 6, San Diego 5
---
NBA
Milwaukee 149, Indiana 136
New York 101, Miami 92
Brooklyn 123, Houston 114
Philadelphia 116, Dallas 108
Utah 128, San Antonio 117
Detroit 106 Oklahoma City 107
L.A. Clippers 141 Memphis 132
L.A. Lakers 121 Chicago 110
Minnesota 100 Phoenix 107
Sacramento 120 Portland 80
---
