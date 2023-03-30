Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Washington 1 (SO)

Minnesota 4 Colorado 2

---

AHL

Hershey 3 Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 7, Charlotte 4

Cleveland 3, Rochester 2

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Henderson 3 Calgary 5

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 6, San Diego 5

---

NBA

Milwaukee 149, Indiana 136

New York 101, Miami 92

Brooklyn 123, Houston 114

Philadelphia 116, Dallas 108

Utah 128, San Antonio 117

Detroit 106 Oklahoma City 107

L.A. Clippers 141 Memphis 132

L.A. Lakers 121 Chicago 110

Minnesota 100 Phoenix 107

Sacramento 120 Portland 80

---

