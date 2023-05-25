Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Florida 4 Carolina 3

(Florida advances to Stanley Cup final)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 0

Baltimore 9 N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6 Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7 Boston 3

Seattle 6 Oakland 1

National League

Philadelphia 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 3

Washington 5 San Diego 3

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10 Colorado 2

Interleague

Texas 3 Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4 Houston 0

Minnesota 7 San Francisco 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

