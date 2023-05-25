Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Florida 4 Carolina 3
(Florida advances to Stanley Cup final)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 0
Baltimore 9 N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 6 Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7 Boston 3
Seattle 6 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 3
Washington 5 San Diego 3
Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 10 Colorado 2
Interleague
Texas 3 Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 4 Houston 0
Minnesota 7 San Francisco 1
---
