Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Carolina 5 New Jersey 1
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Vegas 6 Edmonton 4
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
Toronto 5 Utica 2
(Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Providence 6 Hartford 4
(Hartford leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Charlotte 2, Hershey 1
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
(Manitoba leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Texas 4 Rockford 2
(Texas leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Abbotsford 3 Calgary 2
(Calgary leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Coachella Valley 4 Colorado 3
(Best-of-five series is tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 121 Philadelphia 87
(Best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 3 (10)
Boston 8 Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 4
Kansas City 6 Baltimore 0
Seattle 7 Oakland 2
National League
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 10 Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 14 Miami 6
Washington 2 Chicago 1
Colorado 7 Milwaukee 1
Interleague
Arizona 12 Texas 7
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Detroit 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Detroit 8 N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 8 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6 St. Louis 4
---
