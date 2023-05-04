Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Carolina 5 New Jersey 1

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Vegas 6 Edmonton 4

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

Toronto 5 Utica 2

(Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Providence 6 Hartford 4

(Hartford leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Charlotte 2, Hershey 1

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

(Manitoba leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Texas 4 Rockford 2

(Texas leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Abbotsford 3 Calgary 2

(Calgary leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Coachella Valley 4 Colorado 3

(Best-of-five series is tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 121 Philadelphia 87

(Best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 3 (10)

Boston 8 Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 6 Baltimore 0

Seattle 7 Oakland 2

National League

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 14 Miami 6

Washington 2 Chicago 1

Colorado 7 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Arizona 12 Texas 7

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Detroit 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 8 N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 8 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 6 St. Louis 4

---

