Wednesday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Seattle 6 Kamloops 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Rochester 4 Hershey 1

(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4 Oakland 2

Cincinnati 5 Boston 4

---

American League

Detroit 3 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 12 Baltimore 8

Minnesota 8 Houston 2

Seattle 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

---

National League

Pittsburgh 9 San Francisco 4

Washington 10 at L.A. Dodgers 6

Miami 2 San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 1

Arizona 6 Colorado 0

---

MLS

New England 3 Atlanta 3

CF Montréal 2 D.C. United 2

Chicago 0 Toronto 0

Columbus 3 Colorado 2

New York 1 Miami 0

Cincinnati 3 at New York City 1

Philadelphia 1 Charlotte FC 0

Austin 2 Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 1

LA Galaxy 3 Real Salt Lake 2

Vancouver 6 Houston 2

San Jose 1 Seattle 2

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

---

