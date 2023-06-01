Wednesday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Seattle 6 Kamloops 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Rochester 4 Hershey 1
(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Milwaukee 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4 Oakland 2
Cincinnati 5 Boston 4
---
American League
Detroit 3 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 12 Baltimore 8
Minnesota 8 Houston 2
Seattle 1 N.Y. Yankees 0
---
National League
Pittsburgh 9 San Francisco 4
Washington 10 at L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami 2 San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 1
Arizona 6 Colorado 0
---
MLS
New England 3 Atlanta 3
CF Montréal 2 D.C. United 2
Chicago 0 Toronto 0
Columbus 3 Colorado 2
New York 1 Miami 0
Cincinnati 3 at New York City 1
Philadelphia 1 Charlotte FC 0
Austin 2 Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 1
LA Galaxy 3 Real Salt Lake 2
Vancouver 6 Houston 2
San Jose 1 Seattle 2
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.