Wednesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 3 Edmonton 1

St. Louis 5 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Laval 4 Abbotsford 2

Belleville 8 Cleveland 7 (SO)

Charlotte 3 Hartford 2 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Springfield 4 (SO)

Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 1

Tucson 6 Henderson 2

San Jose 3 San Diego 0

---

NBA

Toronto 112 Miami 104

Indiana 125 Charlotte 113

Minnesota 126 Orlando 108

Oklahoma City 121 Washington 120

Boston 126 Atlanta 101

New Orleans 124 Chicago 110

Milwaukee 113 Cleveland 98

Houston 101 Dallas 92

Phoenix 130 Golden State 119

New York 106 Denver 103

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.