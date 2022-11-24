Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Group Stage

Belgium 1 Canada 0

Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Japan 2 Germany 1

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

---

NHL

Detroit 3 Nashville 0

Buffalo 6 St. Louis 2

Arizona 4 Carolina 0

Montreal 3 Columbus 1

Florida 5 Boston 2

Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 1

Toronto 2 New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Washington 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Edmonton 0

Dallas 6 Chicago 4

Anaheim 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Vegas 4 Ottawa 1

Seattle 8 San Jose 5

Vancouver 4 Colorado 3

---

AHL

Abbotsford 3 Laval 2

Bridgeport 6 Hartford 3

Syracuse 5 Toronto 3

Utica 3 Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5 Charlotte 2

Hershey 2 Springfield 1

Rochester 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Rockford 7 Texas 2

Ontario 5 San Jose 1

Tucson 3 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Cleveland 114 Portland 96

Charlotte 107 Philadelphia 101

Minnesota 115 Indiana 101

Brooklyn 112 Toronto 98

Atlanta 115 Sacramento 106

Boston 125 Dallas 112

Miami 113 Washington 105

New Orleans 129 San Antonio 110

Chicago 118 Milwaukee 113

Denver 131 Oklahoma City 126 (OT)

Detroit 125 Utah 116

Golden State 124 L.A. Clippers 107

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.