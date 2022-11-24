Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Group Stage
Belgium 1 Canada 0
Morocco 0 Croatia 0
Japan 2 Germany 1
Spain 7 Costa Rica 0
---
NHL
Detroit 3 Nashville 0
Buffalo 6 St. Louis 2
Arizona 4 Carolina 0
Montreal 3 Columbus 1
Florida 5 Boston 2
Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 1
Toronto 2 New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Washington 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Edmonton 0
Dallas 6 Chicago 4
Anaheim 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vegas 4 Ottawa 1
Seattle 8 San Jose 5
Vancouver 4 Colorado 3
---
AHL
Abbotsford 3 Laval 2
Bridgeport 6 Hartford 3
Syracuse 5 Toronto 3
Utica 3 Belleville 2
WB/Scranton 5 Charlotte 2
Hershey 2 Springfield 1
Rochester 4 Providence 3 (OT)
Rockford 7 Texas 2
Ontario 5 San Jose 1
Tucson 3 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Cleveland 114 Portland 96
Charlotte 107 Philadelphia 101
Minnesota 115 Indiana 101
Brooklyn 112 Toronto 98
Atlanta 115 Sacramento 106
Boston 125 Dallas 112
Miami 113 Washington 105
New Orleans 129 San Antonio 110
Chicago 118 Milwaukee 113
Denver 131 Oklahoma City 126 (OT)
Detroit 125 Utah 116
Golden State 124 L.A. Clippers 107
---
