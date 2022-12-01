Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Group Stage

Tunisia 1 France 0

Australia 1 Denmark 0

Argentina 2 Poland 0

Mexico 2 Saudi Arabia 1

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 1

Toronto 3 San Jose 1

Edmonton 5 Chicago 4

Buffalo 5 Detroit 4 (SO)

AHL

Laval 3 Utica 2 (OT)

Abbotsford 4 Bakersfield 3

Bridgeport 4 Providence 3

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Colorado 3 San Diego 1

Iowa 5 San Jose 3

---

NBA

New Orleans 126 Toronto 108

Atlanta 125 Orlando 108

Cleveland 113 Philadelphia 85

Boston 134 Miami 121

Milwaukee 109 New York 103

Brooklyn 113 Washington 107

Minnesota 109 Memphis 101

Oklahoma City 119 San Antonio 111

Phoenix 132 Chicago 113

Denver 120 Houston 100

Utah 125 L.A. Clippers 112

Sacramento 137 Indiana 114

L.A. Lakers 128 Portland 109

