Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Group Stage
Tunisia 1 France 0
Australia 1 Denmark 0
Argentina 2 Poland 0
Mexico 2 Saudi Arabia 1
—
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 1
Toronto 3 San Jose 1
Edmonton 5 Chicago 4
Buffalo 5 Detroit 4 (SO)
—
AHL
Laval 3 Utica 2 (OT)
Abbotsford 4 Bakersfield 3
Bridgeport 4 Providence 3
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Colorado 3 San Diego 1
Iowa 5 San Jose 3
---
NBA
New Orleans 126 Toronto 108
Atlanta 125 Orlando 108
Cleveland 113 Philadelphia 85
Boston 134 Miami 121
Milwaukee 109 New York 103
Brooklyn 113 Washington 107
Minnesota 109 Memphis 101
Oklahoma City 119 San Antonio 111
Phoenix 132 Chicago 113
Denver 120 Houston 100
Utah 125 L.A. Clippers 112
Sacramento 137 Indiana 114
L.A. Lakers 128 Portland 109
—
