Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2
Seattle 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4 Detroit 1
Baltimore 6 Texas 3
Houston 6 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 1
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1
National League
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 5
Miami 3 Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (Postponed)
San Diego 9 Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Cleveland 7 Arizona 4
---
MLS
Charlotte FC 3 D.C. United 0
CF Montréal 2 Columbus 1
Nashville 1 Portland 1
Miami 1 San Jose 0
----
