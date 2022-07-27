Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Los Angeles Angels 4 Kansas City 0
Oakland 4 Houston 2
Seattle 4 Texas 2
Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 4 (10 innings)
Cleveland 7 Boston 6
National League
Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Washington 1
Arizona 5 San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 5 Miami 3
Interleague
Detroit 4 San Diego 3
Milwaukee 10 Minnesota 4
Colorado 6 Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6 Toronto 1
New York Mets 3 New York Yankees 2
----
