Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Los Angeles Angels 4 Kansas City 0

Oakland 4 Houston 2

Seattle 4 Texas 2

Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 4 (10 innings)

Cleveland 7 Boston 6

National League

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Washington 1

Arizona 5 San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 5 Miami 3

Interleague

Detroit 4 San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10 Minnesota 4

Colorado 6 Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6 Toronto 1

New York Mets 3 New York Yankees 2

