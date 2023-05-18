Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 5 Kazakhstan 1
Latvia 2 Norway 1
At Tampere, Finland
United States 4 Austria 1
Finland 5 France 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Hershey 3 Hartford 1
(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Rochester 8 Toronto 4
(Rochester wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Calgary 1 Coachella Valley 0
(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)
Milwaukee 4 Texas 3
(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Miami 123 Boston 116
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 3 L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 0 (10)
Boston 12 Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 2
National League
Colorado 11 Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4
Miami 4 Washington 3
St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0
Houston 7 Chicago Cubs 6
Interleague
Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 3
Arizona 5 Oakland 3
Kansas City 4 San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10)
Atlanta 6 Texas 5
---
MLS
Cincinnati 3 CF Montréal 0
New York 0 Toronto FC 0
Atlanta 4 Colorado 0
Charlotte FC 2 Chicago 1
Columbus 2 LA Galaxy 0
New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1
D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 0
FC Dallas 2 Vancouver 1
Minnesota 1 Houston 0
Nashville 2 Miami 1
Portland 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Austin FC 2 Seattle 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Los Angeles FC 1
---
