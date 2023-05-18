Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 5 Kazakhstan 1

Latvia 2 Norway 1

At Tampere, Finland

United States 4 Austria 1

Finland 5 France 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Hershey 3 Hartford 1

(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Rochester 8 Toronto 4

(Rochester wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Calgary 1 Coachella Valley 0

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Miami 123 Boston 116

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 3 L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 0 (10)

Boston 12 Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 2

National League

Colorado 11 Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4

Miami 4 Washington 3

St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0

Houston 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Interleague

Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 3

Arizona 5 Oakland 3

Kansas City 4 San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10)

Atlanta 6 Texas 5

---

MLS

Cincinnati 3 CF Montréal 0

New York 0 Toronto FC 0

Atlanta 4 Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 2 Chicago 1

Columbus 2 LA Galaxy 0

New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1

D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 0

FC Dallas 2 Vancouver 1

Minnesota 1 Houston 0

Nashville 2 Miami 1

Portland 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Austin FC 2 Seattle 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Los Angeles FC 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you