VANCOUVER - Fredy Montero is being recognized by Major League Soccer for helping the Vancouver Whitecaps string together their first back-to-back wins of the season last week.
The 33-year-old Colombian striker has been named to the league's "Team of the Week."
It was a dominant week for Montero, who had two goals and an assist in Vancouver's 3-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday before helping out on both of tallies in the 'Caps 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos also received a nod, being named the "Team of the Week" coach.
Vancouver struggled in its return to play after MLS suspended the season in March due to COVID-19. The club went on a three-game losing skid in August, but has now won three of its last four outings.
The 'Caps (5-7-0) will play Los Angeles FC in California on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21 2020.
