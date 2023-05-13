WINNIPEG - Brad Lambert scored twice and Dylan Guenther added three assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds knocked off the Winnipeg ICE 4-2 on Saturday night to tie their best-of-seven Western Hockey League Championship Series at a game apiece.
Jeremy Hanzel and Reid Schaefer also scored for the Thunderbirds, who lost Friday's opener 3-2.
Zach Benson scored both goals for the ICE, who were outshot 39-30. The ICE led 1-0 after the first period 1-0, and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the final frame.
Seattle went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Winnipeg was 0-for-5.
The series shifts to Seattle for the next three games, with Game 3 on Tuesday.
Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played in Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.
