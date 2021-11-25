KENT, Wash. - Dylan Garand made 35 saves, leading the Kamloops Blazers to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.
Nick McCarry had a goal and an assist for the Blazers (15-2-0) while Quinn Schmiemann added one of each.
Kamloops centre Reese Belton opened the scoring at the 15:00 mark of the first period and Logan Stankoven sealed the win with an empty-net tally with less than two minutes on the game clock.
Jordan Gustafson scored the lone goal for the Thunderbirds (11-6-1), who lost their third straight.
---
CHIEFS 2 ROCKETS 1
SPOKANE, WASH. -- Spokane (4-9-2) doubled up Kelowna (8-5-2) to snap a six-game losing skid. Bear Hughes had a goal and an assist in the win and Mason Beaupit made 23 saves for the Chiefs.
---
GIANTS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2 (OT)
PORTLAND, ORE. -- After netting the equalizer late in the second period, Justin Sourdif scored the game winner 3:30 into overtime to snap a four-game losing skid for Vancouver (8-7-1). Portland (7-9-3) had ample power-play opportunities, but went 1 for 8 with the man advantage.
---
SILVERTIPS 6 AMERICANS 2
EVERETT, WASH. -- Hunter Campbell scored twice and Michal Gut had a goal and two assists as Everett (16-0-1) won its 10th game in a row. The Silvertips dominated the visitors, outshooting Tri-City (4-9-2) 58-20.
---
PATS 3 HURRICANES 2 (OT)
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Alex Geci had two regulation goals for Regina (9-10-0) and Connor Bedard scored the game winner 4:59 into extra time. Bryan Thompson stopped 32-of-35 shots for Lethbridge (7-11-0).
---
OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 3
EDMONTON -- Josh Williams scored the game winner on a second-period power play as Edmonton (15-3-3) snapped Red Deer's (14-7-1) five-game win streak. Jalen Luypen had two goals for the Oil Kings and Jake Neighbours put up three assists.
---
ICE 7 BRONCOS 0
WINNIPEG -- Gage Alexander made 25 saves as Manitoba (20-1-0) blanked Swift Current (6-11-3). Connor McClennon scored two goals and registered an assist for the Ice, who extended their win streak to nine games.
---
WARRIORS 4 RAIDERS 1
PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. -- Moose Jaw (8-10-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period before Prince Albert (6-12-1) clawed one back 12:21 into the third. Eric Alarie had a hand in all four Warriors' goals, scoring one and tallying three assists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
