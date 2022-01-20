MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Cordel Larson and Jagger Firkus had two goals and an assist each as the Moose Jaw Warriors routed the Calgary Hitmen 8-2 on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.
Riley Niven, Maximus Wanner, Lucas Brenton and Ryder Korczak rounded out the attack for Moose Jaw (18-16-4).
Carl Tetachuk made 18 saves for the win.
Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Grayden Siepmann replied for Calgary (15-13-6), while Ethan Buenaventura stopped 36 shots in net.
The Warriors were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Hitmen went 1 for 2.
---
COUGARS 4 ROYALS 1
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer had back-to-back goals in the first period as the Cougars topped Victoria.
Jonny Hooker and Riley Heidt both scored into an empty net for Prince George (17-17-2).
Brayden Schuurman was the lone scorer for the Royals (12-18-4).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.
