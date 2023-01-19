PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Carson Lambos had two goals and one assist to help lead the league-leading Winnipeg Ice to an 8-1 blowout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday.
Connor McClennon and Zach Benson each had a goal and three assists for Winnipeg (31-5-1).
Ty Nash, Easton Armstrong, Carson Latimer and Conor Geekie added the others, while Daniel Hauser stopped 15-of-16 shots.
Hayden Pakkala was the lone scorer for Prince Albert (15-24-3). Tikhon Chaika surrendered six goals on 29 shots before making way for Max Hildebrand in the third period.
Hildebrand made eight saves in relief.
---
WARRIORS 5 BLADES 4 (OT)
SASKATOON — Maximus Wanner netted the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Saskatoon Blades 5-4.
Atley Calvert, with two goals, Jagger Firkus and Ryder Korczak scored the others for Moose Jaw (28-14-0-2).
Conner Roulette scored two of his own, while Egor Sidorov and Trevor Wong added one apiece for Saskatoon (27-9-3-1), which outshot the Warriors 43-17.
---
SILVERTIPS 4 HURRICANES 3 (OT)
EVERETT, WA. — Ben Hemmerling capped a two-goal effort by scoring the game-winning goal 3:36 into overtime to lead the Everett Silvertips edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3.
Ty Gibson and Raphael Pelletier also scored for Everett (21-19-1), while Tyler Palmer stopped 38 shots.
Logan Wormald, Jett Jones and Joe Arntsen replied for Lethbridge (24-15-2-2). Harrison Meneghin had 28 saves.
---
COUGARS 6 HITMEN 5
CALGARY — Jaxsen Wiebe had a two-goal night, including the game-winning goal at 14:42 of the third period, and the Prince George Cougars topped the Calgary Hitmen 6-5.
Koehn Ziemmer also scored twice, while Chase Wheatcroft and Zac Funk added one apiece for Prince George (18-19-4).
Jacob Wright, Carson Wetsch, Tomis Marinkovic, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Oliver Tulk all replied for Calgary (22-14-3-1).
---
TIGERS 5 BRONCOS 4 (SO)
SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Brayden Boehm scored the shootout winner and had one in regulation to lead the Medicine Hat Tigers past the Swift Current Broncos 5-4.
Bogdans Hodass, with two goals, and Shane Smith also scored in regulation for Medicine Hat (17-21-5-1).
Josh Filmon had two goals, while Connor Hvidston and Josh Fluker added the others during regulation for Swift Current (20-17-0-2).
---
AMERICANS 5 ROYALS 4
KENNEWICK, WA. — Ethan Ernst capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal at 13:54 of the third period as the Tri-City Americans edged the Victoria Royals 5-4.
Parker Bell, Tyson Greenway and Reese Belton added the others for Tri-City (19-16-3-1), which scored five unanswered goals in its comeback effort.
Matthew Hodson, with two goals, Riley Gannon and Reggie Newman scored for Victoria (12-26-3-1).
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.
