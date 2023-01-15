CALGARY - Cole Shepard scored twice in the first period and the Lethbridge Hurricanes coasted to a 4-1 Western Hockey League win over the host Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.
Tyson Laventure and Logan Wormald also scored for the Hurricanes (24-15-1-2), who were outshot 39-29.
Carson Wetsch scored for the Hitmen (22-13-3-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the final frame.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
AMERICANS 7 GIANTS 3
LANGLEY, B.C. — The Tri-City Americans scored seven unanswered goals, then coasted to a 7-3 road win over the Vancouver Giants.
Tyson Greenway, Alex Serraglio, Jalen Luypen, Chase Friedt-Mohr, Parker Bell, Elouann Lemonnier and Ethan Ernst scored for the Americans (18-16-3-1).
Kyren Gronick, Mazden Leslie and Ty Halaburda scored for the Giants (16-19-4-2), who were outshot 31-21.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.
