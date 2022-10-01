SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Zach Benson landed the first and the final punch in a two-goal effort as the Winnipeg Ice remained undefeated with a 5-0 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Friday.
Connor McClennon recorded a game-high four points behind one goal and three assists. Benson added an assist to his three-point total for the night. Owen Pederson added a goal and an assist.
Evan Friesen scored the other goal for Winnipeg (3-0-0). Daniel Hauser made 27 stops in a shutout effort.
Gage Alexander stopped 18 of the 23 shots he faced in the loss for Swift Current (1-2-0).
---
WARRIORS 4 RAIDERS 3
MOOSE JAW, SASK. -- Jagger Firkus scored what proved to be the game winner as Moose Jaw (2-1-0) held on for the victory over Prince Albert (0-3-1). The Warrios went up 4-1 early in the third before surrendering two goals to Raiders' Landon Kosior in the final eight minutes.
---
HURRICANES 5 TIGERS 4
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Jett Jones netted two goals, including the game winner, as Lethbridge (1-1-0) handed Medicine Hat it's first loss. The Hurricanes were up 5-2 early in the third before the Tigers attempted a late comeback with two goals.
---
COUGARS 6 ROCKETS 3
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Hudson Thornton notched two goals and an assist as Prince George (2-1-0) cruised to victory over Kelowna (0-1-1). The Cougars were up 6-1 going into the final period where the Rockets put two more goals on the board.
---
GIANTS 4 ROYALS 1
LANGLEY, B.C. -- Ty Halaburda scored a game-high two goals as Vancouver (1-1-0) defeated Victoria (0-3-0). Samuel Honzek and Kyren Gronick each had a goal and an assist in the win.
---
SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 2
EVERETT, WA. -- Ben Hemmerling scored the game winner and Austin Roest scored an empty-netter for insurance as Everett (2-0-0) beat Tri-City (1-2-0). Roest also added an assist in the victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
