SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - A strong third period carried Swift Current to a win over Medicine Hat.
Matthew Ward had a hat trick in the win for Swift Current (17-24-5-1).
Teague Patton and Bogdans Hodass scored the consolation goals for Medicine Hat (9-30-3-1) who lost a fifth straight game.
---
PATS 5, RAIDERS 4
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Connor Bedard continued his scoring ways by netting the game-winning goal for the Regina Pats on Friday night.
Defenceman Stanislav Svozil had two assists on the night for Regina (17-23-1-1).
Landon Kosior had two goals for the Raiders (17-25-1-1).
---
WHEAT KINGS 5, HURRICANES 2
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Nate Danielson netted the game winning goal as the Wheat Kings beat the Hurricanes on Friday night.
Nate Danielson recorded a hat-trick, including an insurance goal, for Brandon (23-15-3-2).
Briley Wood scored for the Hurricanes (19-21-2-1).
---
REBELS 5, BLADES 3
RED DEER, Alta. - Arshdeep Bains scored twice as Red Deer beat Saskatoon on Friday night.
Connar Ungar stopped 14 of 17 shots for the Rebels (29-15-2-1) as the team stopped a losing skid.
Nolan Maier faced 28 shops, stopping 24 for the Blades (26-16-1-1).
---
ICE 3, HITMEN 1
CALGARY, Alta. - Zachary Benson scored the game-winner and an insurance goal as the Winnipeg Ice overcame the Calgary Hitmen on Friday.
Connor Geekie netted the opener in the second period for Winnipeg (31-6-2-1).
Riley Fiddler-Schultz had the lone consolation goal for the Hitmen (18-20-5-2).
---
SILVERTIPS 4, BLAZERS 1
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Everett rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, on the way to a 4-1 win over Kamloops.
Niko Huuhtanen scored twice for the Silvertips (33-7-2-4) while Matthew Seminoff had the lone goal for the Blazers (34-12-1-0).
---
ROCKETS 3, COUGARS 2
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - A high-scoring third period helped lift the Kelowna Rockets past the Prince George Cougars on Friday night.
Adam Kydd scored the game-winner for Kelowna (26-12-1-3) while Riley Heidt had the second goal for Prince George (19-25-2-1).
---
THUNDERBIRDS 3, CHIEFS 1
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle scored twice in the second period to find a way past Spokane.
Chase Bertholet had the opener for Spokane (13-28-3-1) before Matthew Rempe scored the winner for Seattle (28-11-4-1).
---
WINTERHAWKS 6, AMERICANS 2
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Robbie Fromm-Delorme netted a hat-trick as Portland surged past Tri-City on the way to a 6-2 win.
Dante Giannuzzi stopped 42 of 44 shots for Portland (30-12-3-2) while Nick Avakyan stopped 40 of 45 for the Americans (13-27-5-0).
---
ROYALS 5, GIANTS 2
LANGLEY, B.C. - The Victoria Royals had a strong starting and ending period in a win over its B.C. rivals on Friday night.
Tarun Fizer had a goal and two assists for Victoria (12-29-4-1) while Ty Halaburda had a goal and finished plus-one on the night for Vancouver (18-23-2-0).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.
