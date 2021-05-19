NEWCASTLE, England - Midfielder Joe Willock became the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games as he gave Newcastle a 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United on Wednesday.
Willock headed home a cross from Jacob Murphy just before halftime against already-relegated United. The 21-year-old midfielder is on loan from Arsenal but the 10,000 fans who were allowed into St. James’ Park for the first time this season chanted for him to make the move permanent.
Canadian-born teenager Daniel Jebbison made his second start for Sheffield United.
On Sunday, Jebbison became the youngest player in Premier League history — at 17 years 309 days — to score on his first start in England’s top tier in a 1-0 win at Everton.
Jebbison also became the youngest to score a game-winning goal in a Premier League match since Federico Macheda (17 years 232 days) for Manchester United against Sunderland in April 2009.
He made his debut for the Blades off the bench May 8 against Crystal Palace.
Jebbison, who grew up in Milton, Ont., and attended the ANB Futbol academy in suburban King City, played for the England under-18 team in March. He is eligible for England through his family bloodlines.
United beat Newcastle in January for their first league victory of the season — at the 18th attempt — but only came close to an equalizer when David McGoldrick clipped the bar with a cheeky 77th-minute attempt which sent goalkeeper Martin Dubravka back-pedaling towards his line.
Newcastle climbed to 15th with 42 points, while Sheffield remained on 20 points.
-- With files from The Canadian Press.
