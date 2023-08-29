TORONTO - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.
According to the CFL, Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5).
Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four-of-seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.
With a win, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight year. Last season, Winnipeg cemented its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.
The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.
