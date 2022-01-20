WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension Thursday.
Bighill was scheduled to become a free agent next month.
The five-foot-10, 219-pound Bighill was the CFL's top defensive player last season after registering 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries anchoring the league's stingiest defence.
Winnipeg secured a second straight Grey Cup title with a 33-25 overtime victory last month over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The outstanding defensive player award was Bighill's third and he was named a CFL all-star last season for the sixth time.
He's also played for three Grey Cup-winning teams (B.C. in 2011, 2019 and 2021 with Winnipeg).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.
